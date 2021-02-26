Pajama-clad man caught on camera trying to snatch artifacts from NC historic fort

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — As the site manager at historic Fort Dobbs in Statesville, Scott Douglas knows the property like the back of his hand.
“Fort Dobbs was actually constructed during the French and Indian War in the 1750s,” he said.
Soldiers used the fort for protection. The rich history and the reconstruction of the fort are only known from unearthed artifacts like buttons and bullets.
“When we are able to recover those items, they teach us about what people’s daily lives were like, what kind of clothes they were wearing, and what the history was here in general,” said Douglas.
But deputies in Iredell County say a man, captured on surveillance video, put all that in jeopardy earlier this month.
In the surveillance images, the man is wearing pajamas and a headlamp. Douglas said the man had a metal detector and dug more than 60 holes, trying to snatch up artifacts.