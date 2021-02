LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A portion of NC 133 in Brunswick County is shut down as crew respond to structure fire.

Leland Fire wrote on Facebook around 12:10 p.m. on Friday that units were responding to River Road in the area of Rabon Way. This is south of the Mallory Creek neighborhood.

“Please stay clear and plan another route in this area to allow our apparatus to safely respond and perform on scene operations,” the department wrote online.