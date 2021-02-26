PCSO: Duo busted for catalytic converters thefts

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested several people involved in the theft of catalytic converters.

On Feb. 22, Christian Houston and Britney Guzman, both of Harrells, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, Injuring or Tampering with Motor Vehicles and Conspiracy to Commit Felonious Larceny.

PCSO says they were also with a teen, who is being charged in juvenile court.

They were charged with the larceny of a converter from the C&G Auto sales in Burgaw and the larceny of another converter and damage to another vehicle at the Pike Creek AME Church outside Burgaw.

They are also being charged with other larcenies across Pender, Duplin and Sampson counties.

There were multiple agencies that assisted in the investigation and it is still ongoing. Those agencies included the Sampson, Duplin, New Hanover and Onslow County sheriff’s offices, along with the Burgaw, Clinton, Wallace and Wilmington police Departments.

As the case is still being followed up on, more people could be charged.

“The theft of catalytic converters has become an increasingly troublesome problem for almost every jurisdiction in the state since the rise in value of precious metals has risen steeply,” PCSO wrote in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts of catalytic converters are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.