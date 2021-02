WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — PPD is shining a light on rare diseases and their ongoing research on them by illuminating their global headquarters, which is in downtown Wilmington.

The company’s headquarters, located at 929 N. Front Street, will be illuminated in the Rare Disease Day colors — green pink, blue, and purple.

- Advertisement -

Rare Disease Day is recognized on the last day of the month, but will be observed by PPD on Friday evening.

The building will be illuminated from dusk to 11:30 p.m.