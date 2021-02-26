Smoke expected along Highway 210 near Hampstead overnight due to landfill fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — There is potential for hazardous road conditions Friday night into Saturday morning due to smoke from the landfill fire.

The fire is located on Running Deer Trail, just off Highway 210 near Holly Shelter Game Land.

- Advertisement -

Smoke is expected to settle at ground level after dark and will likely remain until after the sun and temperatures rise tomorrow morning.

The area of concern is along Highway 210 between Sheep Ford Road and Highway 17.

Communities in this area should expect to see and smell smoke in the air until Saturday morning.