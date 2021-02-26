Wilmington-based nCino faces federal investigation for hiring, wage practices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington-based banking software company nCino is under investigation for its hiring and wage practices.

This comes after the company and some of its officers and employees were served with grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice is seeking documents and information from the company to aid in the investigation.

A report released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the federal investigation says nCino believes its hiring and wage practices do not violate antitrust laws and the company is fully cooperating with authorities.