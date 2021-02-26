Wilmington church receives free air quality unit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Peace Baptist Church in Wilmington is installing an air quality unit to limit the risk of contracting COVID-19 while worshiping.

The iWave indoor unit was a free gift from a church member.

The overall air quality is improved with the unit with the spread of germs being greatly reduced.

Pastor Rudy Shepard says he is excited to offer an added layer of safety to his congregation.

“Doing everything we can do to make sure the chance of somebody picking up something here is minimized,” Shepard said. “So I think with this, we’re really taking a big step forward.”

He says it has been a challenge adjusting to preaching during the pandemic, but is optimistic that thing will improve.