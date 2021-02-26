Wilmington non-profit alters model to continue serving homeless population during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A non-profit is continuing to serve the homeless population despite the challenges the pandemic presented to its operation.

Traditionally, Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear provides shelter to families facing homelessness, with the help of local churches and volunteers that offer overnight shelter and meals.

- Advertisement -

Anne Best, the agency’s executive director, says they have seen a spike in the number of families facing homelessness and seeking its services during the pandemic.

“We are getting 5 to 10 phone calls a day, from people needing assistance,” Best said. “It has grown exponentially, and in our area, I believe domestic violence has increased by over 400%.”

The agency has now altered its service model to accommodate challenges presented by COVID -19.

“We’ve been able to continue serving our families, by opening up apartments to provide shelter for them, even though our church program has not been able to operate during this time,” Best said.

They are still utilizing local churches and volunteer, and adopting a new method to deliver nightly meals to families.

“We have a no-contact deliver system,” Best said. “So, those same volunteers that were providing dinners before are bringing them to our families, leaving them in coolers and the families just come and get them at their convenience.”

They say there are happy they’re able to still provide for families during this challenging time.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to serve these families and watch them be resilient and go back into the community and be self-sufficient again,” Best said.

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear also works with the families they serve as they seek jobs, housing, health care, and other resources necessary for independent living.