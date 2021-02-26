Wilmington Sharks will return to Buck Hardee Field this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After missing the 2020 Coastal Plain League (CPL) season due to the pandemic, the Wilmington Sharks are returning to Buck Hardee Field this summer.

Under the most recent guidance from the state of North Carolina, the Sharks will be able to host nearly 800 fans for the upcoming season.

The Sharks say they are hopeful that figure climbs even higher prior to opening day.

In expanding their player roster and creating a split squad, the Sharks will host 34 home games, a 30% increase in home dates compared to the 2019 season. The Sharks will also play 22 road games as part of the CPL regular season schedule. The 2019 season included record attendance and concluded with the Sharks being named CPL Organization of the Year.

The 2021 season kicks off on Thursday, May 27 as the Sharks host the Morehead City Marlins, and concludes on Saturday, July 31 with a road game against the Florence RedWolves. The CPL playoffs begin immediately following the regular season.

Beyond Coastal Plain League games, the Sharks schedule will be sprinkled throughout with home games against teams from the Tidewater Collegiate League and the Myrtle Beach Ripken Collegiate Summer League.

The schedule will be heavy on promotional events fans have come to expect, including Thirsty Thursdays, fireworks shows, giveaway nights and on-field entertainment. In another great twist for fans, the Sharks will be at home nearly every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in June and July.

“We are very excited to announce a packed summer full of Sharks baseball in the Port City for the 2021 season,” Sharks General Manager Allan Lusk wrote in a release. “After a season without Sharks baseball, we are thrilled to host such a large number of home games and welcome back our passionate fans we have missed so much.”

Wilmington Sharks 2021 Home Schedule

Thursday May 27 Morehead City Marlins

Thursday June 3 Morehead City Marlins

Friday June 4 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday June 5 Morehead City Marlins

Sunday June 6 Florence RedWolves

Friday June 11 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday June 12 Wilson Tobs

Sunday June 13 Florence RedWolves

Tuesday June 15 Holly Springs Salamanders

Thursday June 17 Morehead City Marlins

Friday June 18 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday June 19 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Sunday June 20 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Wednesday June 23 Florence RedWolves

Thursday June 24 Holly Springs Salamanders

Friday June 25 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday June 26 Morehead City Marlins

Thursday July 1 Morehead City Marlins

Friday July 2 Tarboro River Bandits

Saturday July 3 Edenton Steamers

Monday July 5 Morehead City Marlins

Thursday July 8 Florence RedWolves

Friday July 9 Greenbrier Knights

Saturday July 10 Holly Springs Salamanders

Wednesday July 14 Holly Springs Salamanders

Thursday July 15 Wake Forest Fungo

Friday July 16 Wilson Tobs

Saturday July 17 Edenton Steamers

Thursday July 22 Florence RedWolves

Friday July 23 Wake Forest Fungo

Saturday July 24 Morehead City Marlins

Monday July 26 Morehead City Marlins

Wednesday July 28 Morehead City Marlins

Friday July 30 Florence RedWolves

Sharks ticket package information will be announced soon along with group ticket information, and an on-sale date for individual game tickets.