Wilmington Sharks will return to Buck Hardee Field this summer

By
WWAY News
-
0
Hunter Barbee firing home a pitch for the Sharks on July 17 against the Edenton Steamers. (Photo: Tanner Barth / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After missing the 2020 Coastal Plain League (CPL) season due to the pandemic, the Wilmington Sharks are returning to Buck Hardee Field this summer.

Under the most recent guidance from the state of North Carolina, the Sharks will be able to host nearly 800 fans for the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -

The Sharks say they are hopeful that figure climbs even higher prior to opening day.

In expanding their player roster and creating a split squad, the Sharks will host 34 home games, a 30% increase in home dates compared to the 2019 season. The Sharks will also play 22 road games as part of the CPL regular season schedule. The 2019 season included record attendance and concluded with the Sharks being named CPL Organization of the Year.

The 2021 season kicks off on Thursday, May 27 as the Sharks host the Morehead City Marlins, and concludes on Saturday, July 31 with a road game against the Florence RedWolves. The CPL playoffs begin immediately following the regular season.

Beyond Coastal Plain League games, the Sharks schedule will be sprinkled throughout with home games against teams from the Tidewater Collegiate League and the Myrtle Beach Ripken Collegiate Summer League.

The schedule will be heavy on promotional events fans have come to expect, including Thirsty Thursdays, fireworks shows, giveaway nights and on-field entertainment. In another great twist for fans, the Sharks will be at home nearly every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in June and July.

“We are very excited to announce a packed summer full of Sharks baseball in the Port City for the 2021 season,” Sharks General Manager Allan Lusk wrote in a release.  “After a season without Sharks baseball, we are thrilled to host such a large number of home games and welcome back our passionate fans we have missed so much.”

Wilmington Sharks 2021 Home Schedule

Thursday      May 27         Morehead City Marlins

Thursday      June 3          Morehead City Marlins

Friday           June 4          Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday       June 5          Morehead City Marlins

Sunday         June 6          Florence RedWolves

Friday           June 11        Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday       June 12        Wilson Tobs

Sunday         June 13        Florence RedWolves

Tuesday       June 15        Holly Springs Salamanders

Thursday      June 17        Morehead City Marlins

Friday           June 18        Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday       June 19        Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Sunday          June 20        Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Wednesday   June 23        Florence RedWolves

Thursday      June 24        Holly Springs Salamanders

Friday           June 25        Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League

Saturday       June 26        Morehead City Marlins

Thursday      July 1           Morehead City Marlins

Friday           July 2           Tarboro River Bandits

Saturday       July 3           Edenton Steamers

Monday        July 5           Morehead City Marlins

Thursday      July 8           Florence RedWolves

Friday           July 9           Greenbrier Knights

Saturday       July 10         Holly Springs Salamanders

Wednesday   July 14         Holly Springs Salamanders

Thursday      July 15          Wake Forest Fungo

Friday           July 16           Wilson Tobs

Saturday       July 17          Edenton Steamers

Thursday      July 22           Florence RedWolves

Friday           July 23           Wake Forest Fungo

Saturday       July 24           Morehead City Marlins

Monday        July 26            Morehead City Marlins

Wednesday   July 28           Morehead City Marlins

Friday           July 30           Florence RedWolves

Sharks ticket package information will be announced soon along with group ticket information, and an on-sale date for individual game tickets.