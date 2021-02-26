Wilmington Sharks will return to Buck Hardee Field this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After missing the 2020 Coastal Plain League (CPL) season due to the pandemic, the Wilmington Sharks are returning to Buck Hardee Field this summer.
Under the most recent guidance from the state of North Carolina, the Sharks will be able to host nearly 800 fans for the upcoming season.
The Sharks say they are hopeful that figure climbs even higher prior to opening day.
In expanding their player roster and creating a split squad, the Sharks will host 34 home games, a 30% increase in home dates compared to the 2019 season. The Sharks will also play 22 road games as part of the CPL regular season schedule. The 2019 season included record attendance and concluded with the Sharks being named CPL Organization of the Year.
The 2021 season kicks off on Thursday, May 27 as the Sharks host the Morehead City Marlins, and concludes on Saturday, July 31 with a road game against the Florence RedWolves. The CPL playoffs begin immediately following the regular season.
Beyond Coastal Plain League games, the Sharks schedule will be sprinkled throughout with home games against teams from the Tidewater Collegiate League and the Myrtle Beach Ripken Collegiate Summer League.
The schedule will be heavy on promotional events fans have come to expect, including Thirsty Thursdays, fireworks shows, giveaway nights and on-field entertainment. In another great twist for fans, the Sharks will be at home nearly every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in June and July.
“We are very excited to announce a packed summer full of Sharks baseball in the Port City for the 2021 season,” Sharks General Manager Allan Lusk wrote in a release. “After a season without Sharks baseball, we are thrilled to host such a large number of home games and welcome back our passionate fans we have missed so much.”
Wilmington Sharks 2021 Home Schedule
Thursday May 27 Morehead City Marlins
Thursday June 3 Morehead City Marlins
Friday June 4 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Saturday June 5 Morehead City Marlins
Sunday June 6 Florence RedWolves
Friday June 11 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Saturday June 12 Wilson Tobs
Sunday June 13 Florence RedWolves
Tuesday June 15 Holly Springs Salamanders
Thursday June 17 Morehead City Marlins
Friday June 18 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Saturday June 19 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Sunday June 20 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Wednesday June 23 Florence RedWolves
Thursday June 24 Holly Springs Salamanders
Friday June 25 Myrtle Beach Ripken Summer League
Saturday June 26 Morehead City Marlins
Thursday July 1 Morehead City Marlins
Friday July 2 Tarboro River Bandits
Saturday July 3 Edenton Steamers
Monday July 5 Morehead City Marlins
Thursday July 8 Florence RedWolves
Friday July 9 Greenbrier Knights
Saturday July 10 Holly Springs Salamanders
Wednesday July 14 Holly Springs Salamanders
Thursday July 15 Wake Forest Fungo
Friday July 16 Wilson Tobs
Saturday July 17 Edenton Steamers
Thursday July 22 Florence RedWolves
Friday July 23 Wake Forest Fungo
Saturday July 24 Morehead City Marlins
Monday July 26 Morehead City Marlins
Wednesday July 28 Morehead City Marlins
Friday July 30 Florence RedWolves
Sharks ticket package information will be announced soon along with group ticket information, and an on-sale date for individual game tickets.