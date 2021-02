WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2021 high school football season started with a bang on Friday night with five teams from the Cape Fear in action. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you the highlights and final scores from the 5th Quarter.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights football games.

FINAL SCORES

Hoggard 19 , New Hanover 13

Topsail 29 , Laney 6

West Brunswick 26 , Ashley 0

Heide Trask 0 , Richlands 34

Wallace-Rose Hill 55 , White Oak 20