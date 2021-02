BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenage girl.

Amanda Grace Foster, 15, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 27, around 10 a.m. at her residence on Grainger Circle in Leland.

- Advertisement -

Foster is 5’3”, 154 lbs., with blonde Hair and blue eyes.



Foster was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information should contact the Capt. Edwards at 910-713-8008 or call 911.