Hospitalizations still over 1,400 as COVID-19 percent positive rate increases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Hospitalizations are still fairly high and the percent positive rate of COVID-19 cases has risen, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The department is reporting 2,643 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Feb. 27, bringing the total to 858,548.

There have been 26 deaths due to the virus. That brings the total of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 11,212.

Throughout the state, there are 1,414 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 51 down from Friday,

The state’s percent positive test rate 5.4%, which is up slightly from Friday’s 4.7%.

There will be no NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard update on Sunday, Feb. 28.