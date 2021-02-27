Joel Odom, former Charlotte candidate for mayor, dies at 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — Joel Odom, a former Charlotte mayoral candidate and well-loved member of the community, died at age 22 on Wednesday.
Odom was 20 years old when he launched his bid for mayor 2 years ago. His great-grandmother, Vera Williams, was by his side.
“He wasn’t going to quit this at all,” Williams said. “He was going to try until he got it.”
Though he lost the election, Odom was the youngest candidate for Charlotte mayor ever and an inspiration to so many young people.
“He wanted to do whatever he could do for everybody,” Williams said.