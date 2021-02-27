Man missing since beginning of year safely found in ND

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A man who the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office sent a missing person’s alert for back in January has been found safe more than halfway across the country.

Maurice Kendall Wright, 36, was the subject of an NHSO “missing person checklist” on Jan. 4, 2021, but had been considered missing since Sept. 29, 2020.

NHSO revealed this morning that “Wright has been located in Bismarck, North Dakota and is fine. His family has been notified.”

The NHSO thanks to everyone who helped locate Maurice.