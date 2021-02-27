Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 state of emergency through March 31

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is extending the Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 through March.

The action extends the city manager’s executive order requiring residents and visitors to wear masks in enclosed areas of retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal care businesses, professional services, gyms and fitness centers, among other locations.

Retail, restaurant and accommodation staff must also wear a mask whenever they are in public areas or working with the public.

