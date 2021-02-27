Oak Island to reinstate walk-in access for Town Hall and other facilities

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The town of Oak Island will reinstate walk-in access for the Town Hall and other facilities on Monday, March 1, at 8 a.m.

Walk-in access to the public will also once again be available for the Public Services Building, police station, and all fire stations.

This reopening comes after several weeks of restricted access to these facilities, as a precaution to help prevent a rise in COVID-19 case numbers throughout the community.

As part of the reopening, properly worn face coverings will be mandated while inside the facilities, along with adequate social distancing practices.

Those who are unable or choosing not to wear a mask, may still conduct business with the Town of Oak Island via phone, email, or through use of the Town Dropbox, located on SE 47th Street (in the gravel parking lot by the basketball court).

In addition to the walk-in access at the facilities mentioned above, the Recreation Center, Oak Island Pier, 801 Ocean Event Center, and the Oak Island Par 3 Golf Course remain open as well, with modified services.

Pier and Golf Course operations will continue to operate by credit card or exact change only, with limited entry.

Additional services at these facilities may be modified, so please call, or check their respective pages of the Town website before visiting.