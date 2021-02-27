Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches.

Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge.

Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone.

Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.