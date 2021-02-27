Volunteers help to plant 48 trees in two locations around Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers came together today to plant trees in two locations around Wilmington.

A total of 48 trees were planted between the two sites, with planters spending just over an hour placing them all in the ground.

- Advertisement -

The trees were purchased with grant money, with many more events of this kind planned.

“We have about 22 of these properties and we would like to plant more trees,” New Hanover County parks & gardens Jodi Rich said. “Trees are beneficial to the community, with these properties in particular because they’re prone to flooding.”

Volunteers say they were happy to spend a small portion of their day helping out.

“It’s a really good experience,” volunteer Nicky Course said. “You can bring a shovel, your gloves, and just plant a couple trees. It really doesn’t take that much time out of your day, and leaves you with a good feeling.”

Many volunteers say they enjoy knowing all their hard work is making a major difference.