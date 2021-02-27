Wake Forest business owner leaves hospital after 75-day COVID-19 battle

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) — It has been about two and half months since David DeNicolais held his daughters. He was admitted into the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I had strokes. I had to go on the ventilator. I had to really say goodbye,” DeNicolais said.

- Advertisement -

“We were like, is he going to come home? It was one of the scariest moments. That’s my dad. I can’t lose him,” said Kinsey DeNicolais, David’s daughter.

But DeNicolais fought for his life and on Friday he won.

“Feeling like it’s time to go home. And that a miracle happened,” DeNicolais said.

Read more here.