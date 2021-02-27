Your DNA likely determines how susceptible you are to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Your DNA determines your hair color, the color of your eyes, even your height, but what if it could also tell you how sick you may get from COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, pioneering research has been underway with DNA which may provide clues to defeat the virus.

In April 2020, COVID-19 was raging and the medical community was struggling to make sense of it.

At the time, Dr. Erik Blutinger of Mt. Sinai Hospital said, “I’m seeing young patients, old patients, people of all ages who are incredibly sick.”

The coronavirus seemed indiscriminate.

Some people got extremely ill, while others had minor symptoms.

Eventually, scientists began to realize DNA holds the answer.

