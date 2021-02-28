BCSO looking for missing 15-year-old girl UPDATE

***UPDATE: LOCATED AND SAFE***

Original post follows.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenage girl.

Amanda Grace Foster, 15, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 27, around 10 a.m. at her residence on Grainger Circle in Leland.

Foster is 5’3”, 154 lbs., with blonde Hair and blue eyes.



Foster was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information should contact the Capt. Edwards at 910-713-8008 or call 911.