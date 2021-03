BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Allen Bulak, 37, was last seen at his residence on Red Gray Way in Shallotte on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Bulak is 5’8”, about 200 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was possibly wearing gray sweatpants the last time he was seen, and it is unknown in which direction he may be travelling or if he has a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.