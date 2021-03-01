Association of Educators wants more vaccines before moving to Plan A

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With just one week before New Hanover County elementary schools are set to move into Plan A, some teachers still don’t feel comfortable with the current plans.

The New Hanover County Association of Educators (NHCAE) wants all school staff to be able to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine before moving into Plan A.

While more than 2,000 school staff members received their first shots during a vaccination effort last week, not everyone has been able to receive it. The NHCAE says if six feet of social distancing is not possible within elementary schools, which they believe it is not, then those vaccinations are crucial.

“Until all public schools employees willing to take the shot receive the shot, we need to support school staff in getting the appointments to receive the vaccines,” said NHCAE president Amanda White. “It is very important that we get the vaccines, at least the first shot, before Plan A starts.”

Plan A for elementary schools in the county is set to take effect March 8.