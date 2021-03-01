Cape Fear Museum partners with Smithsonian Affiliations for Women’s History Month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Museum of History and Science and Smithsonian Affiliations are collaborating together to present a month-long Women’s History Virtual Scholar Talk Series.

Five talks will take place each Wednesday evening during the month of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The virtual scholar talks will free but pre-registration is required. Join the conversation by visiting here.

“We are excited to partner with Smithsonian Affiliations on this important history series,” stated Museum Historian Dr. Jan Davidson. “In addition to these scholar talks, the Museum will also be featuring stories and artifacts from local women and their contributions to the Lower Cape Fear on our social media channels.”

The topics for each week of the series are as follows:

March 3 at 7 PM: African American Activism in Historical Perspective

Highlighting objects related to African American women’s history in the Smithsonian collections, this event focuses on African American women’s activism and contributions in historical perspective. Each speaker will explore an interesting aspect of African American women’s activism through an extended discussion of one or two objects.

March 10 at 7 PM: Lena Richard and Julia Child – Two Women Who Changed Culinary History

Through their cookbooks, teaching, and television programs, these extraordinary women inspired generations of people to take cooking seriously. They challenged perceptions and stereotypes of women in their respective eras and made lasting contributions to culinary history. Their stories, reflective of their very different backgrounds, reveal insights about women, race, food and culture in 20th-century America.

March 17 at 5 PM: Women in Aerospace – Stories from the Smithsonian Collection

Dr. Margaret Weitekamp has researched and written on how a groundswell of support helped create a Lego set representing women’s contributions to aerospace. Join us for a discussion of how women have worked from the very beginning of aviation to innovate, and how museums have documented their stories.

March 24 at 7 PM: Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves – Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality

In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center and Smithsonian American Art Museum explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their contemporary artistic practice. In so doing, their works update and create new meanings, allowing them to pass on complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations.

March 31 at 5 PM: Women Artists Respond to Place

The significance of landscapes, places and narratives of all kinds will be examined through the works of contemporary women artists in Smithsonian collections.

All talks support the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, designed to create, disseminate, and amplify the historical record of the accomplishments of American women. Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is a proud Smithsonian Affiliate.