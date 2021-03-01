Country artists team up for virtual concert to raise money for NC Aquariums

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina aquariums are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, top country artists are stepping in to help raise money for them.

The NC Aquariums says they lost nearly a year of revenue.

“We still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for our precious animals – every single day,” NC Aquariums wrote in a release. “Until we can reopen to 100% capacity, we will struggle financially. So, we are reaching out for your support with an exciting offer.”

To help raise immediate funds, we’ve teamed up with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and top country artists, to offer a virtual concert fundraising event on March 31.

For a $30 contribution, part of which directly benefits your North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, you’ll receive a members-only access to the “All Together for Animals” concert.

You’ll see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and others.

Buy tickets here.