WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Easter Bunny will be hopping back to Independence Mall this month.

From March 18 through April 3, you’ll be able to have a contactless, socially distant visit with the Easter Bunny.

Hours to meet the Easter Bunny are Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Easter is on April 4.