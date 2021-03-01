Following 26 day layoff UNCW Men’s Basketball prepare for CAA Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–After a long and tiresome year, the regular season has finally come to an end for the UNCW Men’s Basketball program. Now, the Seahawks turn their focus towards preparing for the conference tournament.

Saturday nights loss to Elon put the Seahawks in the cellar of the conference standings headed into postseason play.

The Colonial Athletic Association released the bracket for the conference tournament this weekend and the Seahawks are the No. 10 seed. That means UNCW will play on the first night of the CAA tournament against the No. 7 seed William & Mary. The Seahawks and Tribe never played this season due to a Covid-19 postponement.

To view the full bracket for the 2021 CAA Tournament you can visit the conferences website.