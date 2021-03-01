Heide Trask football program quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — All activity for the Heide Trask High School football team has been paused following positive exposures within the program, according to the school district.

A total of 39 people are quarantining or isolating following contact tracing efforts related to the exposures.

“While it’s certainly disappointing to pause the season after just one game, we know that the safety and the health of our players and staff is the top priority,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our school nurses to make sure all safety protocols are followed.”

The Titans are working to reschedule their upcoming games at Pender High (March 5) and against East Carteret (March 12). Heide Trask is scheduled to return to the field on March 19 at home against Croatan.