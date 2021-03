NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A lane of River Road near Independence Boulevard will be temporarily closed this week while crews complete repairs to a CFPUA sewer force main.

The northbound lane is closed just south of the River Road bridge over Barnard’s Creek, between Independence Boulevard and Marina Village at Riverlights.

Temporary traffic signals are in place to direct traffic around the closure.

The closure will remain in place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday