New Hanover County HHS Board to consider revised rules for tattoos and piercings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board will consider revisions to the New Hanover County rules governing body art, including tattoos and piercings, at its upcoming regular meeting.

The proposed rules are available for review and public comment until noon on Friday, March 12.

The revised rules are a result of combining and condensing the 1999 Rules Governing Body Piercing Establishments and Practitioners and the 2018 Rules Governing Piercing and Tattoo Establishments. Revisions include updated definitions reflecting language used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated record retention schedules for establishments and a more streamlined process for permitting,

“By combining the two sets of older, duplicative rules, we have condensed 23 pages to 11 pages, and businesses and artists who want to open establishments will be able to navigate that process a little easier, without compromising any safety or infection control measures,” Public Health Interim Director David Howard said.

The public is invited to review the proposed rules and provide comments and feedback by noon on Friday, March 12. The Health and Human Services Board will review the proposed rules and comments at the March 16 meeting before voting. Residents may review the proposed rules by clicking here, or by obtaining a copy at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Building located at 1650 Greenfield St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Comments on the rule may be submitted online or by emailing comments@NHCgov.com with the commenter’s name, address and comment.

The March 16 meeting will be held via teleconference at 8 a.m., with a limited number of members and staff gathering in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room in the New Hanover County Government Complex at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The public can listen to the meeting by dialing 415-655-0003 on Tuesday, March 16 at 8 a.m. When prompted for the meeting identification number, press 808 594 284, then the pound sign (#).

If approved, the effective date of the rules will be determined by the HHS Board.

To submit public comments on other Health and Human Services related topics, please email comments@NHCgov.com with your name, address and comments by noon on March 12 to be read aloud at the meeting on March 16.