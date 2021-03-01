North Carolina Azalea Festival delays selling rescheduled concert tickets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to an overwhelming number of ticket upgrade requests from current Main Stage ticket holders, the North Carolina Azalea Festival has decided to delay the on sale date for its rescheduled shows in August.

The new on sale date will be next Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

The Azalea Festival, along with its ticketing partner, Etix, has been working to process thousands of ticket upgrades and change of date requests for the upcoming Sublime with Rome | Michael Franti & Spearhead show on Thursday, August 19 and the two Avett Brothers shows, Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

“The ticketing team has not been able to facilitate all of these requests to their satisfaction, so, in the best interest of these customers, has decided to delay the sale of new tickets,” the festival wrote in a release.

For more information on the Azalea Festival Main Stage Shows, visit here.