North Carolina company to pay $3.6M in False Claims Act case

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina company that makes joint pain treatments has been ordered to pay the federal government more than $3.6 to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina said the Durham-based biotech company Bioventus forged physician notes and certificates of medical necessity to obtain medical reimbursements over a 6-year period.

Prosecutors said some of Bioventus’ claims were not actually eligible for reimbursement.

A spokesman told The News & Observer that the company would not comment on the case, but said officials disclosed the matter to investors last month.