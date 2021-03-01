Oak Island’s first brewery looks to open this summer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island will soon be the home to a brewery. This will a first for the island.
Construction is underway for Solar Brewing Company. The brewpub’s namesake stems from plans to install solar panels to help supply power to the new business.
In addition to having 16 taps, it will also offer pizza.
The Southport-Oak Island area Chamber of Commerce says the brewery will be a great addition to Oak Island’s economy.
Solar Brewing Company is expected to open this summer between June and August.