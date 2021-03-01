Oak Island’s first brewery looks to open this summer

Construction is underway for Solar Brewing Company. The brewpub’s namesake stems from plans to install solar panels to help supply power to the new business.

Construction is underway for Solar Brewing Company. The brewpub’s namesake stems from plans to install solar panels to help supply power to the new business.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island will soon be the home to a brewery. This will a first for the island.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island will soon be the home to a brewery. This will a first for the island.

“It’s an attraction,” Executive Vice-President Karen Sphar said. “People like to go to breweries. So, it will attract people to the area, which means some of the restaurants will gain, and the shops, you know just the whole economy will be boosted by having a brewery in our area.”