Police: Guns seized from teens in Wilmington; both arrested

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two teens face gun charges following incidents in Wilmington over the weekend.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wilmington Police Department says Mobile Field Force team member stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 800 block of Greenfield Street. During a search, a handgun reportedly belonging to a 16 year old was found under the passenger seat.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

Later that day around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, police say members of the Mobile Field Force saw armed people congregating in the parking lot of 400 Turners Run. When they approached, one of them reportedly took off running toward Stewart Circle and threw a gun.

Police say 16-year-old teen was taken into custody a short distance away and the gun was recovered.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer, and placed in the custody of the OJJ.