State awards $4.3M to Cape Fear Regional Jetport for expansion project

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Regional Jetport was recently awarded more than $4 million for a safety and airfield improvement project.

The funding was through the NC Board of Transportation.

The airport was given the funds to aid in Phase II of its west apron expansion.

The expansion is needed to accommodate the large number of planes coming to the jetport.

“We’re very excited,” Airport Manager Howie Franklin said. “We need it, it’s not one of these luxury items, it’s definitely a need to have the ramp space. What a wonderful problem, we don’t have enough room for the aircraft that’s coming here.”

The expansion is set to begin this summer with hopes to complete the upgraded ramp area by summer 2022.