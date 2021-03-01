Still no arrests in shootout at Wilmington bowling alley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Still no arrests have been made days after a shootout took place at a Wilmington bowling alley.

The Wilmington Police Department says they are investigating after dozens of rounds were fired Friday night at Ten Pin Alley Break Time Billiards, located on S. College Road.

One juvenile was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

WWAY did speak with the owner of the bowling alley.

Margaret Grago has owned the business alongside her husband James for the last six year. She says nothing like this has ever happened in the nearly 20 years the business has stood there.

She wants people to know that this is family-friendly place, and an atmosphere they have worked to create for more than half a decade.

Additionally, Grago says if any of her employees feel like they need professional help after the incident she is happy to help them with that process.