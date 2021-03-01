Two men arrested in Wilmington on gun charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men were arrested on gun charges over the weekend in Wilmington.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department Mobile Field Force were patrolling the 600 block of Meares Street around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when they saw Michael Hines, 29, reportedly trespassing on a porch.

Police say Hines tried to hide a handgun from the approaching officer and took off once it was discovered. He was arrested and without incident.

Quemar Wooten, 34, then tried to walk away from the location when officers gave him commands to stop, police say. He reportedly did not follow those commands and was detained and frisked. During it, police say officers found a stolen handgun.

Hines was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Wooten was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, CCW, possession of Schedule VI, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.