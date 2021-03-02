American Airlines reinstates nonstop flight between ILM and Chicago

American Airlines jets on the runway at Wilmington International Airport. (Photo: WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — American Airlines has announced their nonstop service between ILM and Chicago O’Hare is coming back.

The service, which is offered May 6 through October 6, runs daily.

Additionally, American is planning to add another flight on Saturdays from June through August. Those wanting to review up-to-date flight options should visit American Airlines’ website here.

“We are excited and thankful that American is reinstating this nonstop service,” Airport Directo Julie Wilsey said. “With enhanced safety measures, implemented by ILM airport as well as our travel partners, ILM’s passengers can feel safe flying.  We look forward to a strong Summer schedule with nonstop destinations.”

Start Date

End Date

Dept Arp

Dept Time

Arvl Arp

Arrv Time

Aircraft

Frequency

6-May-21

6-Oct-21

ORD

9:16

ILM

12:27

E-175

Daily

6-May-21

6-Oct-21

ILM

12:51

ORD

14:20

E-175

Daily

5-Jun-21

4-Sep-21

ORD

11:45

ILM

14:56

E-175

Saturday Only

5-Jun-21

4-Sep-21

ILM

14:25

ORD

15:57

E-175

Saturday Only