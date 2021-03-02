American Airlines reinstates nonstop flight between ILM and Chicago

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — American Airlines has announced their nonstop service between ILM and Chicago O’Hare is coming back.

The service, which is offered May 6 through October 6, runs daily.

Additionally, American is planning to add another flight on Saturdays from June through August. Those wanting to review up-to-date flight options should visit American Airlines’ website here.

“We are excited and thankful that American is reinstating this nonstop service,” Airport Directo Julie Wilsey said. “With enhanced safety measures, implemented by ILM airport as well as our travel partners, ILM’s passengers can feel safe flying. We look forward to a strong Summer schedule with nonstop destinations.”