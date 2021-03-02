CAUGHT ON CAMERA: First responders save woman falling off Wrightsville Beach parking deck

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A body camera video shows the moments first responders rescued a woman from falling more than 40 feet off a parking deck.

On February 28, the Wrightsville Beach Police Department was dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. to the Shell Island Resort.

A member of the resort’s security team told police about a woman behaving suspiciously while walking the parking deck.

Sgt. J. Rich of the WBPD was first to arrive.

As he approached the woman, police say she suddenly rolled over the barrier wall at the top of the parking structure.

“It appears that she was trying to avoid contact with the police and had severely misjudged the danger she was putting herself in,” the department wrote in a release. “Sgt. Rich recognized that the woman was holding her body weight up with only her hands and was likely to fall more than 40 feet to the ground.”

As Sgt. Rich grabbed the woman by the arms, she could no longer maintain her grip.

“Shell Island Security Guard B. Price immediately went to assist Sgt. Rich by taking one of the woman’s arms. Officer J. Deal with WBPD arrived seconds later to help,” the release stated. “The three together brought the woman back over the ledge to safety.”

EMS and Fire were dispatched to evaluate the woman who was transported to NHCRMC.

“WBPD appreciates the good work of the security team at Shell Island Resort and we certainly appreciate the work of all three involved to save a life,” the department wrote.

Anyone with photos, videos or other information about this incident is encouraged to share that information with the WBPD at wmarsh@towb.org.