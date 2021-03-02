Former New Hanover standout Hunter Hodges named CAA Rookie of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Freshman Hunter Hodges was named Rookie of the Week by the Colonial Athletic Association after helping the Seahawks to a series win over Western Carolina.

Over the course of two appearances, Hodges surrendered just one hit over 5.1 innings out of the bullpen. He walked two and struck out six. His career-long outing of 3.2 innings on Sunday clinched the series win.

The New Hanover High School product has made three outings this season totaling 5.2 innings. He’s struck out seven and is averaging 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.