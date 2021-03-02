Missing 10-year-old girl last seen getting off school bus in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing ten-year-old.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said Assatah Pelzer, 10, was last seen getting off the school bus at 6th and Meares Streets on Tuesday.

According to a news release Pelzer is 5’3” and weighs about 128. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Pelzer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with a black fuzzy zip up sweatshirt and a purple, pink, and blue backpack

Pelzer goes to Lake Forest Academy.