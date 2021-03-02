NC Senate OK’s allowing concealed handguns at more churches

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Legislation that would give churches that meet on private school campuses in North Carolina the option to allow members or visitors to carry concealed handguns has cleared one General Assembly chamber.

Supporters of the measure approved on Monday by the Senate say they’re trying to treat churches that operate a school the same as standalone houses of worship.

Current law allows a standalone church to let parishioners and others wear concealed weapons if they have a permit or otherwise exempt. But that’s now prohibited at churches that hold services at the same site where the school operates.

The bill now heads to the House.