WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Restauranteur Ash Aziz has operated several restaurants around Wilmington over the past two decades. His latest project is in the works on Eastwood Road.

The new restaurant is called ‘Origin Food and Drink’, and promises to provide a changing seasonal menu with local ingredients.

The establishment will employ more than 50 people.

Aziz says the restaurant will seat 150 guests, with open air dining to ensure everyone’s safety.