Ocean Ridge group continues to look for quilts scattered by deadly tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local quilting club is still looking to locate quilts scattered by the deadly EF-3 tornado that touched down 2 weeks ago.

28 quilts made by the Ocean Ridge Quilting Club were being stored at the home of Phyliss O’Connor, who was killed in the storm. So far, nine have been returned.

Quilting groups in North and South Carolina have reached out to help stitch more than 40 quilts to help replace the ones the that were swept away in the storm.

The group hopes find all the quilts, restore them, and donate them to the Rose House Women’s Recovery Center in May.