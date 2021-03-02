PCSO: Burgaw man arrested following months-long drug investigation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man was recently arrested after a months-long drug investigation.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms with the investigation.

On February 26, PCSO says a federal indictment was served on Christopher Richard Herring at his home on Piney Woods Road in Burgaw following an investigation that lasted several months.

Deputies say a trafficking amount of crack cocaine was found on Herring during his arrest.

He is currently being held without bond.