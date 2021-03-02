Pet Pals: 3-year-old Miniature Schnauzer mix

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a three-year-old miniature schnauzer mix.

She is described to be a very sweet and patient companion.

She was surrendered to the shelter by her owner who could no longer care for her.

If you’re interested in meeting her or any other rescued animals you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment by calling (910) 798-7500. She will be available for adoption on March 4th.

The New Hanover County Animals Services is located at 180 Division Drive.

County residents can adopt for just 70 dollars.