South Carolina town cancels 2021 Bikefest second year in a row

Atlantic Beach City Council members announced they are canceling the 2021 Bikefest for the second year in a row, according to Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum Jr.

The decision to cancel the Bikefest contract was made during Monday night’s city council meeting.

However, Quattlebaum Jr. did say there is a possibility of holding an event on Labor Day or sometime later in the year if vaccines go well.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said they support the tough decision and will work hand in hand with political leaders and citizens to ensure the safety of the citizens they serve every day.