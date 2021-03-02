Squigley’s Ice Cream, Britts Donuts plan to open for the season in April

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two well-known spots in Carolina Beach are set to open up for the season in just a few weeks.

Squigley’s Ice Cream and Treats posted on Instagram that they will open for the new season on April 2.

The ice cream spot has been around for more than 25 years.

According to Britts Donuts’ website, the shop on the boardwalk will be back open in April. However, it doesn’t mention a specific opening date. Last year, Britts delayed its season opening until May due to COVID-19.

Britts first opened in 1939.

This story will be updated with hours and days of operation when they are avaiable.