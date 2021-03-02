Victim’s neighbor reacts to alleged drunk driver crash that killed two

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After two pedestrians were killed by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend, one of the victim’s neighbors is reacting.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mint Greene, 67, and Robert Winslow, 64, were standing in Greene’s driveway on Seaside Road near Sunset Beach Saturday afternoon. Greene was known for fixing lawnmowers, and family members say Winslow was a customer.

Police say suspected drunk driver Dakota Reiswig, 26, ran off the road in his 1998 Toyota SUV and hit both Greene and Winslow. Both men died.

Neighbor Alonzo Jenrette says he came outside when he heard the commotion.

“I came out to see what happened and usually he would be outside when something happens like that,” he said. “I didn’t see him.”

Jenrette has lived across the street from Greene all his life, saying Greene was more like a family member than a neighbor.

“I had a mom, she had dementia and stuff and she had a lot of falls and stuff and he would hear her calling him and he would go there and he would help her,” Jenrette said. “And that’s one of the things I’ve always admired about him, because he’s always been that person with a good heart and helped everybody.”

Greene’s family is currently making funeral arrangements and Jenrette says he plans to sing at the service. He says the neighborhood won’t be the same without Greene.

“We lost the lawnmower man, we lost the handyman,” Jenrette said. “Always give people their flowers while they’re living because you never know when their last days are.”

We have been in contact with Greene’s family members and will add funeral plans when they are announced.