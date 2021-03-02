Wilmington Sharks looking to use unpaid rent money to upgrade their facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After having the entire season cancelled last year, the Wilmington Sharks are set to take the field again on May 27.

But the organization is still dealing with a financial dilemma that dates back to 2019.

The club still owes 15,000 dollars in rent from that season, but is requesting the city allow them to put the money to use in making improvements to the field instead.

Owner Matt Perry says those upgrades would be better use of the owed funds.

City council will have to approve the organization’s request.